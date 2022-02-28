ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GasPump2.jpg

Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to increase at the pump compared to a...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
FOXBusiness

McDonald's estimates Russia operation suspension will cost $50M per month

McDonald's estimates that it will cost around $50 million per month, or about 5 to 6 cents per share, to temporarily suspend its operations and close its restaurants in Russia. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 222.32 -0.38 -0.17%. The decision, which was made on Tuesday in...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Gas Prices
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

American and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy