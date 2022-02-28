ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Vadilal Industries recalls Custard Apple Pulp

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DA4zd_0eRGoCru00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp were recalled by Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. due to potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young kids.

People infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 35.27-ounce packets. The batch codes are printed on the back of the packet. The product code, description, lot code, UPC, and Best Before information are noted below.

Product Code Product Description & Size Batch /lot code UPC Best Before
FPEP44302 Custard Apple Pulp KWHO, KRQO 8901777282168 September 2023
Example

The recall was initiated after FDA received a complaint reporting five people got sick. The FDA did some sampling and revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.

Customers with questions may contact Vadilal Industries at +1 732-333-1209 Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 PM (EST).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Lansing, MI
Industry
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Custard Apple Pulp#Vadilal Industries Lrb#Usa Rrb Inc#Upc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
WLNS

The best new and used cars for commuting

A commuter car is a vehicle that has a special mission. Unlike a family car, sports car, or a vehicle you intend to use primarily for fun, a commuter car has one goal - to make your commute as comfortable and trouble-free as possible.
CARS
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy