Vadilal Industries recalls Custard Apple Pulp

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp were recalled by Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. due to potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young kids.

People infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 35.27-ounce packets. The batch codes are printed on the back of the packet. The product code, description, lot code, UPC, and Best Before information are noted below.

Product Code Product Description & Size Batch /lot code UPC Best Before FPEP44302 Custard Apple Pulp KWHO, KRQO 8901777282168 September 2023 Example

The recall was initiated after FDA received a complaint reporting five people got sick. The FDA did some sampling and revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.

Customers with questions may contact Vadilal Industries at +1 732-333-1209 Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 PM (EST).

