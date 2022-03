Click here to read the full article. As an African American, I cannot discuss Black history without mentioning the direct influence it has on the fabric of my existence. As a Black female barber-stylist, by profession, I reflect on the history of Black barbers and barbershops, as well as my progenitors that pioneered a historical pathway. Amidst many social changes that transpired in the 19th century, Black-owned and operated barbershops catered most to white patrons. The Black barbers, who were usually slaves, rarely serviced Black men. Segregation was highly enforced, forbidding barber tools used on a Black man to also be used...

