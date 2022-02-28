ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FOCUS St. Louis to honor Neal Richardson with Emerging Alumni Award

By St. Louis American staff
St. Louis American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOCUS St. Louis Emerging Leaders alum Neal Richardson, St. Louis Development Corporation [SLDC] executive director, will receive the 2022 Emerging Alumni Award during the 25th Annual What’s Right with the Region Awards Celebration at 5 p.m. May 12, 2022 at The Sheldon. “Each year, more than 300 individuals...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Lindenwood opens Center for Diversity and Inclusion

Lindenwood University celebrated an important milestone last week – the ribbon cutting and rededication of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Held in conjunction with the University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony, the event brought together members of the campus and surrounding community. “We gather today...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Sldc#The St Louis American#Business Impact#Dream Builders 4 Equity
St. Louis American

Patricia Brown named Ladue Schools’ technology director

The Ladue Schools Board of Education approved the appointment of Patricia Brown as the Ladue School District’s next director of technology. Brown has served in the Ladue School District for 11 years as a technology specialist; prior to this, she served as a teacher/technology liaison in Saint Louis Public Schools for nearly a decade. Brown holds a MS in educational technology from the University of Missouri, a MS in educational media design and technology from Full Sail University, and a BS in computer information systems from Tennessee State University. Brown also is the recipient of numerous awards: Ladue School District Distinguished Educator 2021, Apple Distinguished Educator 2019, National School Board Association “20 to Watch” Educational Technology Leaders 2016, and Top 100 EdTech Influencers in 2012, 2014, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
LADUE, MO
WFMJ.com

Youngstown CityScape honors YSU alumni at grassroots gala

Youngstown CityScape honored Youngstown State University alumni at a grassroots gala event Thursday evening. The gala celebrates people, groups and business owners who have made a significant commitment to revitalizing the city. That's why each spring you'll see volunteers pulling weeds and planting flowers to make Youngstown more inviting. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
St. Louis American

CITY OF PASADENA HILLS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Pasadena Hills is seeking proposals from nearby law enforcement agencies. Sealed bid proposals should be submitted no later than March 14, 2022, at 3pm at City Hall located at 3915 Roland Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63121. Specifications of the bidding process can be obtained on the City of Pasadena Hills website www.pasadenahillsmo.us. Submit bids to Tasha Van Norman, City Clerk.
PASADENA HILLS, FL
Shelby Reporter

Weatherspoon awarded UM 2022 Nathalie Molton Gibbons Alumni Achievement Award

MONTEVALLO – If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the profound and historic work of freelance photographer Lynsey Weatherspoon could fill a library. Weatherspoon, a 2006 University of Montevallo graduate and McNair Scholar, was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Nathalie Molton Gibbons Alumni Achievement Award by the UM National Alumni Association (UMNAA) at its homecoming awards luncheon at Anna Irvin Dining Hall on Saturday.
MONTEVALLO, AL
St. Louis American

Webster launches new college of science and health

Webster University will launch The College of Science and Health June 1 to strengthen the collaboration and resources available to its health- and science-related academic units. The new school will enhance the University’s ability to respond to employers’ emerging needs and better prepare students for careers in health and sciences.
COLLEGES
St. Louis American

Tommy Davis’ TD4 Electrical, a Black owned powerhouse

There was no guarantee Tommy L. Davis’ TD4 Electrical Company would be successful in the competitive world of electrical contracting. In 2006, Rick Oertli, Guarantee Electrical Company chair and CEO, invested in fledgling TD4. His trust paid off when Davis announced this week his firm bought back the equity position held by Guarantee and is now a 100% minority-owned company.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Port Arthur News

Messina, Dunnam earn LU Distinguished Alumni Awards

BEAUMONT — Frank G. Messina and Myrna (Pirnack) Dunnam were recently named to the Lamar University 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards. Established in 1970 by the Lamar University Alumni Association, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who enhanced the university’s reputation by distinguishing themselves in their careers or life services. The award also recognizes those who have made significant contributions to community, state and nation through civil activities and professional and public service.
BEAUMONT, TX
5 On Your Side

St. Louis courts honor slaves who sued for freedom

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes treasures can be found in the strangest places. For St. Louis Circuit Judge David C. Mason, they were in the basement of his workplace. He found files of "Freedom Suits" back in the ’90s. The files detailed cases from the early to mid-1800s when slaves sued for freedom.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis County sets ARPA Town Hall dates

St. Louis County has announced the first community town hall meetings where residents can share thoughts on how American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds should be allocated. There will be both in-person and virtual meetings. In-person sessions are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Lewis & Clark...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis American

Local Black Journalists honored by Urban League

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis honored twelve local Black journalists Saturday with 2022 Outstanding Merit Awards. Those awarded included St. Louis American News Editor Alvin A. Reid and Sylvester Brown Jr., the American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow, who writes about COVID19. The other nine esteemed Black journalists honored were Maurice Drummond of KMOV Channel 4, Ruth Ezell of KETC Channel 9, Robin Boyce and Tim Lampley of STL TV, Ty Hawkins, Kim Hudson and Shirley Washington of KTVI Channel 2, and also Art Holliday and Robert Townsend of KSDK, and Kevin Johnson of The St. Louis Post Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Bishop Hankerson to speak at COGIC Ministers and Workers Conference in KC

Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson III, founding pastor of Life Center International Church – Church of God in Christ in the city’s Baden neighborhood and Missouri Midwest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction [MMEJ] board member, will deliver an address at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 during the Ministers and Workers Conference in Kansas City.
St. Louis American

Justin Davis named principal at Brittany Woods

The School District of University City announced Justin Davis has been hired as the new principal of Brittany Woods Middle School. Davis most recently served as the principal of The East New York Arts and Civics High School (TEACH), a former charter school in Brooklyn, New York that recently became a member school of the New York City Department of Education. A native of North County, Davis earned a B.A. from Harris Stowe State University and an M.A. from Lindenwood University. He got his start in education in the St. Louis area, teaching middle and high school social studies in Normandy and Ferguson-Florissant schools.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy