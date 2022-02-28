ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

MS Rau to Reveal New Spring Exhibition

By Owen Sears
whereyat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis coming spring, the prestigious art and antique gallery MS Rau will be opening its doors to the public for another annual exhibition. The theme this year is Au Naturel: The Art of the Female Form. In keeping with MS Rau's standard for museum-quality displays, Au Naturel will explore...

www.whereyat.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

El Paso Museum of Art unveils new exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) are inviting the community to a new exhibit, Contemporary Ceramics: Mata Ortiz. “Mata Ortiz ceramics have evolved from their pre-Hispanic roots into a style that fully embraces modern innovation,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.
EL PASO, TX
WVNS

Bluefield University unveils new art exhibit

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– A new art exhibit arrived at Bluefield University. Gerri Young, a member of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, is showcasing her work at Bluefield University in Lansdell Hall. Young works with an array of art styles including using acrylic, watercolor, ink, and oil. Walter Shroyer, the Chair of Art and Design at […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
Vogue

This Spring, Art’s Elder Stateswomen Exhibit Their Extraordinary Talents

The world hasn’t mellowed, so why would I?” New York-based multimedia artist Ida Applebroog tells Vogue. At 92-years-old, the feminist pioneer, known for her paintings and sculptures that frequently comment on sexuality, power and domestic violence, is the subject of a major career retrospective at Hauser & Wirth Somerset, open now until 2 May.
VISUAL ART
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New exhibits at the Sheldon

When 5-9 p.m. March 4 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-533-9900; thesheldon.org. Several new exhibitions at the Sheldon make their debut on the monthly First Fridays in Grand Center. The new works are on view through May 7. Included are paintings and photographs by Wallace Herndon Smith, focusing on his travels through Europe from the 1950s to the ’70s, and a 46-foot-long drawing by Mel Watkins, “Revolving.” Among others are Sheldon Helfman’s watercolors in “Out of the Ordinary”; a group of various media by six graduating students from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s art department; and Jessica Thornton’s paintings in “(In)secure Identities.” By Jane Henderson.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Carl Frieseke
Person
René Magritte
Person
Pierre Auguste Renoir
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
WLOX

New Pocket Museum exhibit has many ‘layers’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The start of a new month means there’s a new exhibit on display at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. This new display includes nesting dolls that were created in Ukraine. Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission Rick Taylor says although the displays are planned...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#New Spring
Kankakee Daily Journal

Exploration Station opens two new exhibits

Exploration Station is making a splash as new activities are a-buzz around the Bourbonnais children’s museum. Two new indoor exhibits have opened this year — one, a temporary informational bee exhibit, and the other, a permanent interactive water table. Kristi Schu, the museum’s education and exhibit development coordinator,...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Daily Freeman

Unison in New Paltz hosts ‘Drawing Covid’ exhibit

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Unison Arts’ exhibit “Drawing Covid: A Story, Two Years and Counting” archives the pandemic through a collaborative installation of drawings. An opening reception is scheduled for March 12, at 4 p.m. at the gallery at 68 Mountain Rest Road. Then the show runs through April 24.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Lootpress

Marshall to present two new art exhibitions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s 36th Annual Juried Student Exhibition will be on view March 8 through March 31 in the Birke Art Gallery, located in Smith Hall on the Huntington campus. The exhibit features students’ best artworks from throughout the past two years, as selected by an outside juror.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WAMU

Get Out There: New exhibits and installations around D.C.

Installation view from Laurie Anderson: The Weather at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC, 2021. There are so many exhibits popping up around D.C., it can be hard to keep up. For Get Out There, WAMU’s weekly arts chat, we discussed some of the exhibits and installations we’re excited to see.
WASHINGTON, DC
MyWabashValley.com

CANDLES adds a new exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The CANDLES Holocaust Museum added a new exhibit to commemorate Women’s History Month. The exhibit will feature various women that endured the atrocities of the Holocaust. CANDLES received the exhibit through Yad Vashem, which is Israel’s official memorial to the Holocaust. Each...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
CELEBRITIES
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It feels like spring,’ Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Escape the winter blues by stepping into a tropical butterfly paradise at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. People can enjoy seeing thousands of butterflies flying freely about the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. The Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition opened March 1 and runs through Saturday, April 30.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy