All about Curtis Samuel with stats and contract info originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel signed with the Washington Commanders to a three-year, $34.5 million deal back in March 2021. He was brought to the team in an effort to bolster their offensive weapons and take some of the brunt off Terry McLaurin's shoulders. The team expected him to be an immediate contributor to the offense, but what ended up happening was quite the opposite.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO