After announcing that Kyle Davidson would be the franchise’s next GM earlier this week, the Blackhawks have made further adjustments to their front office. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team has parted ways with two longtime executives: Mark Kelley and Ryan Stewart. This comes as the Blackhawks begin plotting a change of course as a franchise, with Davidson stating to the media that the team was planning on “more of a rebuild” of the club. The Blackhawks are currently 20-27-8, they do not figure to be in this season’s playoff race and the departure of two long-term fixtures in the team’s front office adds to what has been a season of significant upheaval for one of the league’s most historic franchises.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO