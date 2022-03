NFL suspends all COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A sense of normalcy is set to return to the NFL. With recent trends proving the declination of COVID-19, the NFL has decided to suspend all aspects of coronavirus protocols, which means social distancing, face coverings and constant testing will be no longer required. On Thursday, the league announced that the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed on this decision, which will be effective immediately.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO