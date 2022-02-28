ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine To Pay 100,000 Hryvnias A Month To Servicemen, The Cabinet Of Ministers Said

 5 days ago

Ukraine will pay 100,000 hryvnias ($3,326 USD) per month to servicemen, the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The decision was made today by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in pursuance of Presidential Decrees.

“Therefore, under martial law, servicemen of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Security Department, the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the State Special Transport Service, rank and file and senior staff of the State Emergency Service and police officers, paid an additional fee of 30,000 UAH per month,” said the Ministry of Defense.

“Soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities or ensure the implementation of measures of national security and defense, repulse and deterrence of armed aggression, being directly in the areas and during the implementation of these measures ̶ additional remuneration increases to UAH 100,000 per month, proportionally time of participation in such actions and activities,” said the Ministry of Defense.

“The families of our servicemen who died in this war are paid a one-time cash benefit in the amount of UAH 15 million, ($498,977 USD) which is distributed in equal shares to all recipients,” said the Ministry of Defense.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this yesterday. Today the decision was executed by the Cabinet of Ministers. And I want to repeat the words of the President: this is not done to say “thank you”. This is done so that our defenders know that the country is grateful to them. The state must pay decently for this important work. In addition, we continue to do everything to strengthen our defense capabilities at the international level! Thank you for your support to all partner countries! Glory to Ukraine! ” said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met on Monday morning in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire, as Russia’s stock exchange remains closed and the Ruble plummets.

European nations and Canada said on Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian aircraft and, in an unprecedented move, the European Union said it plans to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

In response to increasing economic sanctions, Russian President Putin has placed Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.

“The Ukrainian delegation arrived in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to take part in talks with representatives of the Russian Federation,” said the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The delegation included David Arahamiya, Servant of the People faction, Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Kostin, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the Tripartite Contact Group, Rustem Umerov, MP, and Mykola Tochytsky.

“The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has asked the European Union to fast track Ukraine’s entry into the bloc

Comments / 0

