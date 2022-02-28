Armed man who broke into KC home is shot, killed by resident

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Larry W. Carter, 48, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, to a total of 190 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Carter to 130 months in prison on the drug conviction and a consecutive 60 months in prison on the gun conviction. After serving his prison sentence, Carter will serve a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

