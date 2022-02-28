This 1991 GMC Syclone Swaps The Factory V6 For A Boosted V8: Video

After receiving the full restomod treatment, this truck is ready to rock ‘n roll on any road you want. Some cars in the classic customs community make you turn your head in disbelief and awe over the level of attention to detail and craftsmanship put into the build. Some vehicles have big engines, hundreds of thousands of dollars put into the design, and an eye-catching style that cannot be ignored. That is precisely what this particular vehicle is, except for one key difference, it's not a car. Instead, it is one of the most exceptionally made trucks of the 1970s with a passion for all this utility and style. Small trucks like this are the reason for builds like the Hoonitruck, Lucky Costa's C10, and virtually every other small truck from the time that has been made into a tire-shredding monster.

