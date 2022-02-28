ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottega Veneta F/W2022 Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Cover picture for the articleFollowing her virtual appearance at the NAACP awards, Tracee Ellis Ross and more stepped out during Milan Fashion Week for the Bottega Veneta F/W2022 runway show on yesterday(February 27th). The guest were wearing BOTTEGA VENETA of course. Tracee Ellis Ross looked great in an...

Grazia

This Fashion No-No Has Been Spotted Everywhere At Milan Fashion Week – And It Actually Works

There were all kind of outlandish accessories at Milan Fashion Week. Cowboy hats. Thigh-high boots. Elbow-length gloves. But something that stood out the most as being a bit of fashion no-no was one particular pairing: socks with heels. Socks and sandals, yes. But socks and heels? In our experience, it's a hit-and-miss combo that often sends mixed messages.
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Julianne Moore
Vogue

Bottega Veneta AW22

Bottega Veneta’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy made his debut for the house during Milan Fashion Week and dropped a new set of cult accessories in the process. The Parisian designer’s Bottega bags riffed on the house’s signature woven intrecciato fabrication, while high-shine metallic knee-high boots were an instant hit and a pair of fuzzy orange platform shoes became an Instagram sensation.
Hypebae

Bottega Veneta Adds Shearling to Its Puddle Slingback Sandal

Matthieu Blazy has given Bottega Veneta‘s Puddle Slingback Sandal a new winter-ready look. Providing extra warmth and comfort, the silhouette now comes with a shearling-equipped lining. Available in “Sea Salt” and “Black” colorways, the sandal boasts a rubber slingback with a cut-out, resulting in a strap that secures the...
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
NYLON

Gucci Debuted An Adidas Collaboration At Milan Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week, Gucci debuted its Fall 2022 collection, titled “Exquisite,” which revealed a long-rumored collaboration with Adidas. The new partnership’s runway looks were adorned the sportswear brand’s signature three stripes and flower logo, spanning from headwear — berets, caps, scarves — to suits, evening gowns, and soon-to-be coveted accessories.
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Hypebae

The Standout Celebrity Looks at Milan Fashion Week FW22

Brands like Gucci, Prada and Fendi presented unforgettable collections at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022. However, we can’t forget the A-list stars who served their best front row fits this season. Before we move on to Paris, we’re revisiting all our favorite celebrity looks we spotted this past week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
Elle

Bottega Veneta Ushers in a Return To Quiet Luxury

Bottega Veneta gave a silent shout to the fashion world on Saturday evening in Milan, ushering in yet another new era for the Italian house as newly appointed creative director Matthieu Blazy had his highly anticipated debut, following Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure last November. In his few years at the helm, Lee took Bottega Veneta to bold new heights with heavily detailed looks and technicolor handbags and shoes—the bread and butter of the brand—bringing Bottega’s name back into the international boxing ring of heavyweight sartorial players. Blazy, however, has proved that he is certainly not afraid of following in those footsteps with a quiet⁠—yet not total (as one might have expected)⁠—departure from Lee’s oftentimes ostentatious takes on the brand’s DNA.
