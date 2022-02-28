Bottega Veneta F/W2022 Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Bottega Veneta gave a silent shout to the fashion world on Saturday evening in Milan, ushering in yet another new era for the Italian house as newly appointed creative director Matthieu Blazy had his highly anticipated debut, following Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure last November. In his few years at the helm, Lee took Bottega Veneta to bold new heights with heavily detailed looks and technicolor handbags and shoes—the bread and butter of the brand—bringing Bottega’s name back into the international boxing ring of heavyweight sartorial players. Blazy, however, has proved that he is certainly not afraid of following in those footsteps with a quiet—yet not total (as one might have expected)—departure from Lee’s oftentimes ostentatious takes on the brand’s DNA.
