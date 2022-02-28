ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Film Festival Seeking Volunteers!

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Annapolis Film Festival, going “live” this year, is looking for volunteers for the four-day event, set for March 31st through April 3rd at four venues in the Annapolis’...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eye On Annapolis

Chip In For The Arts Golf Tournament to Support Chesapeake Arts Center

Chesapeake Arts Center and Arundel Federal Savings Bank to host the 9th Annual Chip in for the Arts Golf Tournament at Compass Pointe Golf Course in Pasadena, Maryland (on April 13, 2022). CAC’s largest fundraiser of the year gathered 104 golf players last year. As the CAC celebrates its 20th year of Building Community through Creativity, the Chesapeake Arts Center hopes to draw an even larger crowd in 2022. This year brings even more sponsorship opportunities, exciting prizes, a delicious breakfast & lunch, and a closing awards ceremony. Enjoy a day on the green and help raise funds for CAC’s creative arts programs.
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Entertainment
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
Eye On Annapolis

Jackie Coleman Named New Executive Director at Maryland Hall

The Maryland Hall Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jackie Coleman as Maryland Hall’s Executive Director. Coleman, an experienced nonprofit leader, and advocate for the arts, most recently served as Senior Community Impact Officer at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving in Hartford, Conn. While in that role, Coleman led the organization’s arts strategy and the creation of Catalyst for the Arts, an initiative to help arts organizations develop sustainable programming and operations in response to the COVID pandemic.
HARTFORD, CT
Eye On Annapolis

FINAL NIGHT: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2022 Virtual Winter Lecture Series

Warm-up this winter in the comfort of your own home with the enlightening Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) beginning Thursday, January 13, 2022. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of scholars, photographers, and historians.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#Aff#Local News
Eye On Annapolis

THIS WEEKEND: Annapolis Home Owners Expo

The 17th Annual Spring Annapolis Home Owners Expo will return to Annapolis on February 26th and 27th at the Byzantium Event Center in Annapolis. Featured this year, will be renowned entomologist and ecologist, Doug Tallamy, who will be speaking to guests at 1 pm on Sunday, February 27th. Doug is the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 105 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 41 years. His book Bringing Nature Home was published by Timber Press in 2007, The Living Landscape, co-authored with Rick Darke, was published in 2014; Nature’s Best Hope, a New York Times Best Seller, was released in February 2020, and his latest book The Nature of Oaks was released by Timber Press in March 2021. His awards include recognition from The Garden Writer’s Association, Audubon, The Garden Club of America, and The American Horticultural Association.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

4 Amazing Things to Do in Annapolis in March

Next month, winter will already be ending and the time will come when nature begins to wake up from sleep, and all people begin to get rid of the winter blues, as the streets outside the window begin to fill with colors. This means that it’s time to get out of your warm homes towards many interesting events and places.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Did You Know March is Nutrition Month?

Throughout the month of March, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank will be celebrating Nutrition Month!. Throughout the month, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank along with other community partners will focus on several online events to help provide Anne Arundel County residents with nutrition education to prepare healthy meals on a budget.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Eye On Annapolis

Teacher of the Year Honors Whittled Down to Five Finalists

Two high school teachers, a Career Technology Education teacher, a middle school teacher, and an elementary school teacher make up the field of five finalists for 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Superintendent George Arlotto and members of the Board of Education surprised the finalists in their classrooms today to announce the news.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Day Weekend Will Be Here Soon Enough. Here’s What’s Happening

Maryland Day Weekend is March 25th through 27th, 2022, and here’s all you need to know!. For 15 years the Four Rivers Heritage area of Anne Arundel County has been celebrating Maryland’s birthday weekend by telling the diverse stories of the history and cultures in Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County with free and $1 events. This year the events, venues, and stories expand to include new sites throughout ane Arundel County, Maryland. some of the new sites hosting events this year include the Anne Arundel Historical Society in Linthicum, Hancock’s Resolution in Pasadena, the Keuthe Research Library in Glen Burnie, Rising sun Inn in Crownsville, the Odenton Historical Society, Goshen Farm in Cape St Claire, and the Parole community just outside of downtown Annapolis.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Honoring the Black Families of Eastport: Past & Present

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) will join with Briayna Cuffie and the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in honoring the heritage of Black families in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis. This event, Honoring the Black Families of Eastport: Past & Present, will take place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Eastport located at 612 Second Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21403.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Applications Being Accepted for $115K of SECU Scholarships

Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, announced it will award $115,000 in scholarships through the SECU MD Foundation in an effort to further education and provide a brighter future for its members. Applications for the 2022 SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program will be accepted through May 8. The scholarship...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy