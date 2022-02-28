ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W&J college student expelled after bringing disrespectful sign to sporting event

By Corrine Hackathorn
 5 days ago

A Washington & Jefferson College student is no longer enrolled at the college after displaying a disrespectful and hurtful sign to an opposing player at a Women’s Basketball game that was held at W&J against Westminster.

According to W&J’s Facebook page , the W&J student was sitting in the student section displaying a sign containing a statement that was intended to harass a Westminster player.

The Westminster student took to Facebook after the game posting a note that has since then been deleted saying that a W&J student held up a whiteboard with the day of her father’s passing written on it. She continued to write that this was after having comments already made to her about her father at previous games.

W&J said the student was immediately removed from the game and according to W&J is no longer enrolled at the college.

“This type of behavior has no place at W&J and is contrary to our values as an institution. When we become aware of a situation that is inconsistent with the high standard to which we hold our students, we act quickly to correct it. We expect our students to act with integrity and respect, and this student’s actions are not representative of the W&J community.” Eva Chatterjee-Sutton, Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students, wrote on W&J’s Facebook page .

“We regret this incident, and are working to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future.”

Messages of apology and support for the Westminster student, the Westminster Women’s Basketball team, and the Westminster college President have come from the W&J community.

