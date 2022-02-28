Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An 83-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a Lincoln street nearly seven weeks ago has died from his injuries. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Russell Boardman, of Lincoln, died last week. Police say Boardman was in a marked crosswalk as he walked across South Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was hit by a car.

