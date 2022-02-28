ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gas prices continue to climb amid global supply concerns

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As gas prices continue to climb across the country, crude oil costs are rising amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The national average price of gas per gallon is $3.61, according to AAA. It’s higher in the Northwest at around $4.

Marie Dodds from AAA joined AM Extra to break it all down.

