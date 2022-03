Call of Duty players who are still active in Black Ops Cold War got quite the treat this week with Treyarch Studios announcing another new update for the game. Treyarch itself referred to this as a "Surprise!" for the community, and surprising it was. It comes with a new map which will look quite familiar to long-time Call of Duty players, but it's got more than just that as well with another weapon, a new bundle to purchase, and hopes from players for more updates to come after this one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO