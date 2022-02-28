ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man slams feces in woman’s face at Bronx subway station: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
 5 days ago

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man used a bag of human feces to attack a woman at a Bronx subway station last week, police said Monday.

The incident happened on the southbound platform of the East 241st Street subway station on Feb. 21 around 5:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when the suspect walked by and suddenly struck her in the face and back with human feces, authorities said. Police did not say whether the victim needed medical attention at the scene.

The man then fled the station. The NYPD on Monday released photos of the suspect.

The incident comes amid a string of high-profile subway assaults in the last few months, which prompted Mayor Eric Adams to roll out a new subway safety plan earlier this week, which includes increased enforcement of MTA rules and new homeless outreach teams .

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of a man who they said kicked a woman down the stairs of a subway station in Queens and repeatedly hit her in the head with a hammer. The victims suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding, police said.

