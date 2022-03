Courteney Cox has just admitted that she may have gone a little too far with her cosmetic procedures over the years, and said that she actually regrets a lot of the previous work she had done to her face! Wow! The 57-year-old former Friends actress really opened up about some of her past cosmetic procedures in a rare and candid interview that was published in the UK’s Sunday Times on February 20th; and what she had to say was pretty refreshing – albeit slightly heartbreaking – to hear!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO