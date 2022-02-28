ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

California man suspected of stealing COVID-19 tests worth over $1M

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyZV5_0eRGjC2x00

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KSWB) — Authorities are searching for a California man suspected of rerouting nearly 100 shipments of COVID-19 tests worth more than $1 million from multiple warehouses to his residence, law enforcement said this week.

Police in Santa Ana have identified Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old warehouse manager with Covid Clinic, as the suspect. Covid Clinic has seven warehouses across the country “where they store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels,” police said in their advisory .

“Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses,” they added.

New CDC map shows COVID levels detected in wastewater

The suspect rerouted the first shipment on Dec. 30, 2021, and continued to reroute the tests through Feb. 7, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police were tipped off to the activity by supervisors at Covid Clinic, who were alerted by a co-worker of Peralta’s, Sgt. Lopez added.

The estimated value of the stolen tests is approximately $1,000,575, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted man is asked to contact Detective Wilson at (714) 245-8551.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

Teen accused of shooting officer in McKinley attack indicted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The other teen prosecutors say was involved in the attack at McKinley High School has been arraigned. The arraignment took place on Friday morning. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, has been accused of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. On February 9, officials say a different […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigating man shot in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Linden Street. Officers say the victim is a male, and a private vehicle took the victim to Geneva General Hospital’s Emergency Department. Officers say the victim was shot in his upper body and he was taken to […]
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Police#Covid Clinic#Covid#Sgt#The Los Angeles Times#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Teen charged with stabbing mother at Dairy Queen

MOUNT UNION P.A. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old faces attempted criminal homicide charges after allegedly stabbing her mother at a Dairy Queen in Mount Union and hitting a man with her car on March 3. State police said that Katelyn Stutzman, 18, of McVeytown stabbed her mother, Carol Stutzman, 55, inside the Dairy Queen on 224 […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 8 WROC

Fourteen workers dead in China coal mine collapse

BEIJING, CHINA (AP) — Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago had died, media reported Sunday. A rescue operation finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said. The workers were trapped after the roof of a shaft at […]
ACCIDENTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy