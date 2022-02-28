ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

3 juveniles seriously injured following a rollover crash in Cochise County (Cochise County, AZ)

Three juveniles from Phoenix received serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Cochise County.

As per the initial information, the high-speed crash took place on Ramsey Canyon Road. The incident began at about 3:40 p.m. when the juveniles reportedly refused to stop for officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department. The red in color vehicle kept on traveling through the Sierra Vista Estates area at a high rate of speed in an effort to elude law enforcement [...]

February 28, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News.

