Capture Your Return-to-Rodeo Moment with Reliant

Mutton bustin’, fried delicacies on a stick, Western heritage, star performers, and the thrill of competition… Rodeo season is back! Reliant is returning as a long-time Heritage Partner of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, celebrating the 90 th anniversary with unique photo opportunities that showcase the event’s iconic elements and allow visitors to create memorable moments.

Reliant mascot Hugo enjoys the new "Rock n' Rodeo" activation at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, located in NRG Center Hall C.

“We are looking forward to a Texas-sized celebration of the 90 th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which will be even more special given the challenges the past couple years have presented,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “As a longtime supporter of the Rodeo, we are thrilled to welcome Texans back to NRG Park with treasured traditions like the Reliant Big Boot and fun new photo opportunities to create lasting memories.”

Snap Instagram-Worthy Photo Moments

New this year, the Rock n’ Rodeo backdrop in NRG Center at Hall C gives rodeo-goers the chance to live out their dreams and step onto a star stage replica or saddle up on a life-size bull, then share their rodeo moment on social media via captured image.

As much of a tradition as eating turkey legs and fried Oreos as you walk the grounds, the Reliant Big Boot on Rodeo Plaza outside NRG Stadium will return as a recognizable landmark, selfie bomb and symbol of the rodeo to Texans who visit each year.

Test Your Ranch Skills

Rodeo guests can test their roping skills at Rodeo Plaza, compete against friends in “Ducks in a Row’deo,” and toss some cowboy boots to win prizes at the Reliant Showdown Saloon, located next to the Reliant Big Boot.

Charge Up with Portable Power

No one wants photos and social sharing to drain their battery before they can document the evening’s concert. To keep Rodeo visitors connected, Reliant is offering free first-day rentals on portable power packs at nearly two dozen Reliant Charging Stations across NRG Park, including at NRG Stadium, NRG Center, NRG Arena and the Champion Wine Garden.

Refresh Your Western Wear with Reliant

Boots a little dusty while Rodeo has been away? Customers who sign up for the Reliant Rodeo plan get a $100 Cavender’s gift card to spruce up their closet with western wear while receiving a great low electricity price for the year.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada.

