Capture Your Return-to-Rodeo Moment with Reliant

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6Ibj_0eRGj2Iw00

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2022--

Mutton bustin’, fried delicacies on a stick, Western heritage, star performers, and the thrill of competition… Rodeo season is back! Reliant is returning as a long-time Heritage Partner of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, celebrating the 90 th anniversary with unique photo opportunities that showcase the event’s iconic elements and allow visitors to create memorable moments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005339/en/

Reliant mascot Hugo enjoys the new "Rock n’ Rodeo" activation at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, located in NRG Center Hall C. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are looking forward to a Texas-sized celebration of the 90 th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which will be even more special given the challenges the past couple years have presented,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “As a longtime supporter of the Rodeo, we are thrilled to welcome Texans back to NRG Park with treasured traditions like the Reliant Big Boot and fun new photo opportunities to create lasting memories.”

Snap Instagram-Worthy Photo Moments

New this year, the Rock n’ Rodeo backdrop in NRG Center at Hall C gives rodeo-goers the chance to live out their dreams and step onto a star stage replica or saddle up on a life-size bull, then share their rodeo moment on social media via captured image.

As much of a tradition as eating turkey legs and fried Oreos as you walk the grounds, the Reliant Big Boot on Rodeo Plaza outside NRG Stadium will return as a recognizable landmark, selfie bomb and symbol of the rodeo to Texans who visit each year.

Test Your Ranch Skills

Rodeo guests can test their roping skills at Rodeo Plaza, compete against friends in “Ducks in a Row’deo,” and toss some cowboy boots to win prizes at the Reliant Showdown Saloon, located next to the Reliant Big Boot.

Charge Up with Portable Power

No one wants photos and social sharing to drain their battery before they can document the evening’s concert. To keep Rodeo visitors connected, Reliant is offering free first-day rentals on portable power packs at nearly two dozen Reliant Charging Stations across NRG Park, including at NRG Stadium, NRG Center, NRG Arena and the Champion Wine Garden.

Refresh Your Western Wear with Reliant

Boots a little dusty while Rodeo has been away? Customers who sign up for the Reliant Rodeo plan get a $100 Cavender’s gift card to spruce up their closet with western wear while receiving a great low electricity price for the year.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005339/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Megan Talley

megan.talley@reliant.com

713-537-2160

SOURCE: Reliant

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 02/28/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 02/28/2022 10:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005339/en

Click2Houston.com

Go Texan Day 2022: Share photos of your amazing rodeo gear

Houston – Grab your boots and belt buckles for Go Texan Day 2022 on Friday. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which began in 1932, is back after two years of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is ready to see what Houstonians can come up with when honoring the Houston tradition of getting in the rodeo spirit the Friday before rodeo actually begins by celebrating Go Texan Day.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Houston Rodeo Parade makes its return!

HOUSTON — The Houston Rodeo Parade returned to the streets of Downtown on Saturday. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show. The parade is one of the official kick-off events and the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from showing up. "We...
HOUSTON, TX
State
Texas State
KIAH

How to ride your bike to Rodeo Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Ride your right to Rodeo Houston with a new pop-up bike lane now in place for local goers. The new temporary route runs from from Brays Bayou Greenway southward to to Rodeo Houston. Folks are joining up at the trailhead near N. Braeswood and Main to ride a one mile route to NRG […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What you need to know about your ride into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON – A driver shortage is affecting METRO’s Park and Ride operations this year. “The big difference that somebody might expect, it might take a little longer to get there and a little longer to get home. Usually, we offer bus services out of different locations. This year, we are offering service out of Maxey Road,” Andrew Skabowski, METRO Houston Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reliant Gives: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo & Habitat for Humanity

HOUSTON – Reliant not only helps keep the lights on, but also helps in giving back to the community. Derrick recently competed in Reliant’s Rodeo Roundup cooking competition – raising money for charity. His team won $5,000 for the Prounitas Adopt a School Program. This annual roundup...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Laredo Morning Times

The cheesy, the fried, the wacky: Here’s your complete guide to the food at Houston Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off on Monday, which means it’s time for a rundown of the event’s most important attraction: food. Fair food is often fried, cheesy, wacky, but this year the Houston Rodeo is hosting a full-service restaurant, the first in its history. There are also exciting new vendors—including rapper Bun B’s smashburger concept—and crazy creations that are making our heads spin in anticipation.
HOUSTON, TX
