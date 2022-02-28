ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Worcester County's COVID cases fall 33.4%; Massachusetts cases plummet 33.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago

New cases of COVID-19 fell sharply for a fourth straight week, both in Worcester County and statewide.

For the week ending Sunday, new cases of the coronavirus totaled 911 in Worcester County, down 33.4% from the 1,368 reported the week before, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. There were 40 COVID-19 related deaths in the county last week, same as the week before.

Throughout the pandemic, Worcester County has reported 188,950 coronavirus cases and 2,984 deaths.

Statewide, new cases fell by a similar amount, from 12,550 two weeks ago to 8,388 last week (down 33.2%). Massachusetts deaths linked to COVID-19 totaled 261 last week, down 17.9% from the 318 reported a week before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Utew3_0eRGivDf00

Cases fell in 12 counties, with the sharpest declines occurring in Middlesex County (1,851 cases last week, down from 2,653 a week earlier); Worcester County; and Suffolk County (1,436 cases, down from 1,747).

Massachusetts ranks 30th nationally in terms of where the coronavirus is spreading fastest on a per-person basis. Last week, there were 461,986 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, down 33.7% from a week earlier. Only five states had more cases last week than they did the week before.

Massachusetts is third nationally in its share of people receiving at least one vaccination shot, with 96.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Massachusetts reported administering another 70,634 vaccine doses, down from 90,437 administered the previous week. The state has administered more than 14.2 million total doses.

Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis occurred in Hampshire County, with 270 cases per 100,000 per week; Berkshire County, with 191; and Suffolk County, with 179. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Middlesex County (1,851 cases), Suffolk County (1,436 cases) and Worcester County (911 cases).

A total of 1,669,594 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,370 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Massachusetts' COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 945
  • The week before that: 1,153
  • Four weeks ago: 2,466

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,999
  • The week before that: 81,263
  • Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in just one state reported more COVID-19 patients last week than the week before, while hospitals in two states reported more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds.

Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients last week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
