Baylor at Texas odds, picks and prediction

The 11th-ranked Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) visit the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6) Monday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Baylor vs. Texas odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bears look to complete the regular-season sweep of the Longhorns after posting an 80-63 victory, Feb. 12, as five-point favorites with the Over cashing.

Baylor has won three in a row, and five of the past six contests overall since that ugly 83-59 loss at Kansas Feb. 5.

Texas registered an 82-81 win at West Virginia Saturday, although the Longhorns are just 0-3 ATS in the past three outings. Texas is just 3-2 SU/1-4 ATS across the past five games, too.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Baylor at Texas odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Money line: Baylor -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Texas +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Baylor -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Texas +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Against the spread: Baylor -1.5 (-105) | Texas +1.5 (-120)

Baylor -1.5 (-105) | Texas +1.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Baylor at Texas odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Baylor 72, Texas 67

BAYLOR (-120) is worth playing on the money line in this road game. The Bears mowed the Longhorns over in the first meeting, and it’s a good bet they’ll do the same again Monday. The Bears have won five in a row in this series, and 11 of the past 12 games, while going 9-3 ATS in those meetings.

BAYLOR -1.5 (-105) is slightly cheaper laying the points, and it’s a very good bet given the mastery of Texas +1.5 (-120) dating back to Feb. 2017. L.J. Cryer, the team’s second-leading scorer, remains sidelined with a foot injury, but his absence didn’t affect the Bears in the first meeting.

The lean is to the OVER 134.5 (-108) here.

The Over has cashed in five of the past seven games for Baylor when facing a team with a winning record, while the Over is 5-1 in the past six games overall for Texas. The Over is also 5-2 in the past seven for the ‘Horns against winning sides.

Play the trends and lean OVER 134.5 (-108).

