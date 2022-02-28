ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor at Texas odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 9 days ago
The 11th-ranked Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) visit the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6) Monday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Baylor vs. Texas odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bears look to complete the regular-season sweep of the Longhorns after posting an 80-63 victory, Feb. 12, as five-point favorites with the Over cashing.

Baylor has won three in a row, and five of the past six contests overall since that ugly 83-59 loss at Kansas Feb. 5.

Texas registered an 82-81 win at West Virginia Saturday, although the Longhorns are just 0-3 ATS in the past three outings. Texas is just 3-2 SU/1-4 ATS across the past five games, too.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Baylor at Texas odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Baylor -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Texas +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Baylor -1.5 (-105) | Texas +1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Baylor at Texas odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Baylor 72, Texas 67

BAYLOR (-120) is worth playing on the money line in this road game. The Bears mowed the Longhorns over in the first meeting, and it’s a good bet they’ll do the same again Monday. The Bears have won five in a row in this series, and 11 of the past 12 games, while going 9-3 ATS in those meetings.

BAYLOR -1.5 (-105) is slightly cheaper laying the points, and it’s a very good bet given the mastery of Texas +1.5 (-120) dating back to Feb. 2017. L.J. Cryer, the team’s second-leading scorer, remains sidelined with a foot injury, but his absence didn’t affect the Bears in the first meeting.

The lean is to the OVER 134.5 (-108) here.

The Over has cashed in five of the past seven games for Baylor when facing a team with a winning record, while the Over is 5-1 in the past six games overall for Texas. The Over is also 5-2 in the past seven for the ‘Horns against winning sides.

Play the trends and lean OVER 134.5 (-108).

