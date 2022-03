British businesses, especially those in the service industry, are rebounding from the impacts of the Omicron wave of coronavirus and leaving behind the sluggish growth seen in January, new data suggests.According to an influential survey, the economy has scored 60.2 so far in February, up from 53.4 in January.The IHS Markit/CIPS flash UK composite PMI counts anything above 50 as growth; anything below that means a sector is contracting.The measure has hit more than 60 for the first time in months – the best performance since June last year.With February’s rate of cost inflation the second highest on record, wage...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO