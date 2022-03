Disney (NYSE:DIS) has confirmed it will add an advertising-supported subscription tier to its Disney+ streaming TV service later this year in the U.S. The company isn't offering details on exactly when and for how much, leaving that for a later date. But it says ad support is a "building block" in its path toward a long-term target of 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by its 2024 fiscal year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO