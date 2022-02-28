Florida woman arrested after trying to steal personal massager from Walmart, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was allegedly caught stealing from a Walmart Saturday, according to the Largo Police Department.

An affidavit said loss prevention officers at the Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard confronted Amanda Spree Mears, 35, of Clearwater, as she tried to leave the store.

Police said Mears tried to hide a “Plus One” massager in her purse and walk out with it.

When confronted, Mears ran away into some trees nearby but was caught by the officers, according to the affidavit.

Police said she told officers the situation was a “misunderstanding” and that she wasn’t trying to shoplift from the store.

Mears was charged with one count of retail theft.

