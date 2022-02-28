ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman arrested after trying to steal personal massager from Walmart, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was allegedly caught stealing from a Walmart Saturday, according to the Largo Police Department.

An affidavit said loss prevention officers at the Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard confronted Amanda Spree Mears, 35, of Clearwater, as she tried to leave the store.

Police said Mears tried to hide a “Plus One” massager in her purse and walk out with it.

When confronted, Mears ran away into some trees nearby but was caught by the officers, according to the affidavit.

Police said she told officers the situation was a “misunderstanding” and that she wasn’t trying to shoplift from the store.

Mears was charged with one count of retail theft.

Comments / 31

Kenny Gordon
5d ago

Stealing not right but Jesus how did this make a news article. I'm glad Florida takes theft more serious then California.

Reply(1)
10
anna
5d ago

wait ✋️ they have personal massagers at Walmart??? Sweet !!

Reply(12)
16
Tbone33
5d ago

$50k on a journalism degree to write an article about stealing a massager from Walmart. Your parents must be so proud .

Reply
4
 

