Arkansas State

Study: Arkansas, Oklahoma among worst states for women

By Jacob Smith
 5 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas and Oklahoma were found to be in the bottom three states of the U.S. for women, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the list at No. 51, followed by other states, including Arkansas, with Alabama at No. 50, Arkansas at No. 49, South Carolina at 48, Louisiana at 47, and Mississippi at 46.

Arkansas and Oklahoma are also at the bottom in the “lowest % of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election” category at numbers 46 and 50, respectively.

Oklahoma also is ranked No. 50 in the “highest female uninsured rate.” Texas is No. 51.

At the top of the overall WalletHub rankings is Massachusetts, which is ranked No. 1 in “lowest female uninsured rate,” followed by Minnesota, New York, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub referenced the shortcomings in a variety of areas women experience across the country as they represent two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers.

Women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives. WalletHub added that working women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.

To view the study’s full findings, visit WalletHub’s website .

#Working Women#Covid Arkansas#Senate
