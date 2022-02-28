ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston accent ranked ‘most annoying’ in America

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston accent has been ranked the “most annoying” accent in America, according to a new study. The language learning platform Preply says it recently surveyed 2,000...

whdh.com

William Ryan
5d ago

Just a Heads-Up. When driving in Boston the extended middle finger is a folksy way that we think that you need driving lessons.

Snow Angel
5d ago

Now that is 🤣. They, that think our accent is annoying- just don't understand us because if You weren't born here, it takes awhile to get the lingo of it down. We are not annoying. We just have our different style of ways with showing how We feel and how We know whats 'up'. (goin on)

Phil Risotto
5d ago

Thats funny !! And how many commercials and movies feature Bostonians and their accents ?

