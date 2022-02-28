ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Climate Report Urges World To Adapt Now, Or Suffer Later

By Jake Spring, Andrea Januta, Gloria Dickie
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is upon us and humanity is far from ready, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for drastic action on a huge scale: A third...

