The Cair Paravel boys basketball team had its hopes of making the school’s first trip to the state tournament dashed by Troy Tuesday night in a 58-57 defeat in the sub-state final at Frankfort. The Lions led by eight points at the half, 24-16, but felt like they left some points on the table, turning the ball over and missing makeable shots. ...

TROY, KS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO