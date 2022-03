If you grew up in Hopkins County or now have kids or grandkids, you have no doubt visited and played at Kids Kingdom. Now, it’s time to give back. The 2022 Leadership Class has adopted the rehabilitation of Kids Kingdom, everyone’ favorite playground at Buford Park, as its class project. And just like when it was constructed in 1995, everyone is invited to help.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO