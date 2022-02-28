What’s hot on the web this morning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Autumn Pitchure
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Some U.S Governors Calling for Removal of Russian Vodka, Products

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has urged some Michigan liquor store owners to pull Russian vodka off of their shelves.

The removal of Russian vodka, begs the question, how much is Russia importing to the U.S.?

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Russia is 20th on the list of the largest suppliers of goods to the U.S.

In 2019, there was $22.3 billion worth of Russian imports, which doesn’t compare to other main U.S. suppliers like China, Mexico and Canada.

For example, in that same year, The U.S. imported $452 billion from China, $358 billion from Mexico, $319 billion from Canada, $144 billion from Japan, and $128 billion from Germany.

Restaurant Tips Down 10% Since Peak Pandemic

Data provided by Square shows the percentage of tips at both quick-service and full-service restaurants , has decreased since the peak of the pandemic.

People went from leaving a 22% tip on average at a quick-service restaurant in April 2020, to leaving an 18.6% tip in August of 2021.

Tips at full-service restaurants are currently down by approximately 10% since their peak, and they are now at a lower level than prior to the pandemic.

Square says since peak pandemic there has also been a steady decline in the amount people tipping.

One silver lining of the tipping data: while people may be tipping smaller amounts than they used to, it appears they are tipping more often.

Jackson Co. Dog Reunited with Owner After Scary Rescue

One lost dog was reunited with his owner over the weekend.

Casper was rescued by the Jackson County Animal Control from a nearby river.

He was found with hypothermia, and those who rescued him helped warm him up with blankets, body heat and warm water.

By the end of the day, Casper was re-united with his dad and taken home to rest.

