If you have inadvertently deleted a text message on your iPhone or iOS device. You will be pleased to know that it is possible to recover a deleted text message on your iPhone using the different methods detailed below. Although recovering a single deleted text message on iOS for free is tricky and requires a complete reinstall of a previous iOS backup. If you have either a local backup which you have taken when you last synchronized your iPhone with your computer or MacBook laptop. Or you backup your iOS device to the handy Apple iCloud servers automatically.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO