How Anya Kearns, The Youngest Black Female Legacy Pilot, Is Giving Back

In honor of Black history month, I want to share the journey which led to me living abroad in my country of origin. My family roots are tied to the country of Cameroon, and from before I was born, my parents have been intentional with connecting me to my Cameroonian heritage. There were signs of my linage and culture all throughout my home, from the decorations on our living and dining room walls, to my father’s accent, to music and conversations in French. They made sure that I was connected to my family overseas by taking me to Cameroon three times over the course of my childhood. From each experience, I learned a little bit more about myself and my family. I am originally from St. Louis, MO and my family and I moved to South Florida in 2010. I have traveled to Cameroon three times in my life to visit family. My first trip to Cameroon was a few weeks before my 2nd birthday, and I had my birthday party in Douala. Also, throughout my childhood we traveled frequently to various countries and states including France.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO