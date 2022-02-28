Almost time to spring ahead again

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Outdoor lunches, packed parking lots and kites carving through the sky — all signs that this February Sunday was not like the others.
“Absolutely gorgeous day. One of the best days in a while. So, just excited to get out,” said Guy Jacques, walking along the St. Croix River with his wife, Teddi, in downtown Stillwater.
“Makes it worth it to live in Minnesota for sure,” Teddi said.
“We were just excited to have a break from the cold,” explained Caitlin Dado, a Stillwater resident.
“I’m definitely someone who likes summer more than winter, so I enjoy this,” said Anna...
