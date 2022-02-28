ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Almost time to spring ahead again

freemanjournal.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for Daylight Savings Time again? We “spring ahead” at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. Daylight Savings Time is okay; I just hate losing that hour of sleep on March 13. I know, we’ll get the hour back on November 6 but it still...

www.freemanjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Ahead Of Snowstorm, Minnesotans Enjoy A Taste Of Spring

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Outdoor lunches, packed parking lots and kites carving through the sky — all signs that this February Sunday was not like the others. “Absolutely gorgeous day. One of the best days in a while. So, just excited to get out,” said Guy Jacques, walking along the St. Croix River with his wife, Teddi, in downtown Stillwater. “Makes it worth it to live in Minnesota for sure,” Teddi said. “We were just excited to have a break from the cold,” explained Caitlin Dado, a Stillwater resident. “I’m definitely someone who likes summer more than winter, so I enjoy this,” said Anna...
STILLWATER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry pollen counts high ahead of spring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Storm Team 2’s tree pollen count was at a 10 out of 12 on Wednesday. On Tuesday it was at a nine. Those numbers will continue and may get worse over the next two months. “What happens in December winter will remember and that’s not just the temperature. That sets the stage […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Mint Hill Times

Spring – A Time Of Hope And Renewal

CHARLOTTE – Are you ready for spring? We are. At Metrolina Mulch, which has also been our home for 16 years, the bright blooming yellow daffodils are the first signal every year that Old Man Winter is taking his last lap. In addition to the warmer sun on your face, the thrill and anticipation of new buds on your trees and shrubs and the bright green grass beginning to burst throughout your lawn from your well-timed aerating and seeding last fall are evidence your labors of love are paying off. It’s time to take stock and give thanks that we live in a land that blesses us with four perfectly defined seasons. And spring is the greatest season of all. It is a time of hope and renewal that nature provides us. It truly is a time of rebirth.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Inc.com

Use the Military Method to Fall Asleep Within 2 Minutes, Starting Tonight

This technique developed by the Navy to help pilots just might help you fall asleep a lot faster. Getting more sleep matters. One 2018 study found that people who sleep for five to six hours are 19 percent less productive than people who regularly sleep for seven to eight hours per night, and people who sleep for less than five hours are nearly 30 percent less productive.
UNITED STATES NAVY

Comments / 0

Community Policy