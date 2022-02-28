Almost time to spring ahead again

CHARLOTTE – Are you ready for spring? We are. At Metrolina Mulch, which has also been our home for 16 years, the bright blooming yellow daffodils are the first signal every year that Old Man Winter is taking his last lap. In addition to the warmer sun on your face, the thrill and anticipation of new buds on your trees and shrubs and the bright green grass beginning to burst throughout your lawn from your well-timed aerating and seeding last fall are evidence your labors of love are paying off. It’s time to take stock and give thanks that we live in a land that blesses us with four perfectly defined seasons. And spring is the greatest season of all. It is a time of hope and renewal that nature provides us. It truly is a time of rebirth.

