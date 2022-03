For decades in Maine, there always seemed to be a place to grab a bite to eat whenever the time may be. Whether it's because of a long night out, an early riser, or someone just passing through town, Maine was home to scattered restaurants open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. However, the global pandemic has changed how many businesses operate, most notably the restaurant industry. That change has left all of Maine with one remaining 24/7 restaurant.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO