Poliça Announce North American Tour, Share New Song “Rotting”: Listen

By Madison Bloom
 5 days ago
Poliça have released “Rotting,” their first new song in two years. The Minneapolis-based group has also announced a string of North American tour dates. Listen to “Rotting” below and scroll down for Poliça’s full tour schedule. “Rotting” is produced by Poliça member...

Karate Reunite for Their First Tour Since 2005

Karate, the Boston post-hardcore band, are coming back for their first tour since 2005. The band will head across the United States for a series of tour dates this July. Find the group’s tour itinerary below. The last Karate studio album was 2004’s Pockets. It was followed by a...
Poliça – “Rotting”

Minneapolis electronic experimenters Poliça are back with an ominous-sounding single today, “Rotting,” their first new music since 2020’s When We Stay Alive. Working with Berlin techno producer Dustin Zahn, Poliça sound equal parts mournful and reinvigorated on the shuddering track. Listen below, and check out the band’s upcoming 2022 tour dates, kicking off in April in the band’s home state of Minnesota.
Porridge Radio Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Porridge Radio have announced their third studio album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky arrives May 20 via Secretly Canadian. Today, the UK quartet has shared lead single “Back to the Radio,” along with a music video. Check it out below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.
Pink Siifu Announces Gumbo’! Deluxe’!! Album With 10 New Songs

Pink Siifu has announced a deluxe edition of his 2021 album Gumbo’!. The new expanded edition features 10 new songs and is out March 11. Zelooperz, Valee, Kenny Beats, Remy Banks, Kamilah, Swarvy, and Michael White are among the artists featured on the new songs. Find the tracklist and artwork below. Siifu is touring the United the States this month.
LCD Soundsystem Announce London Concert Residency

After lining up residencies in Boston and Philadelphia, LCD Soundsystem have announced that they’re doing a series of shows in London this summer. Their Platinum Anniversary residency at the Brixton O2 Academy marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s first live shows in London. They take place on June 29 and July 1-3.
Nina Nastasia Digitally Reissues Three Out-of-Print Albums

Singer-songwriter Nina Nastasia has returned after a 10-year hiatus to reissue three of her out-of-print albums. Nastasia’s 2006 album On Leaving, 2007 Jim White collaboration You Follow Me, and 2010 record Outlaster are available digitally for the first time via the musician’s new label home Temporary Residence Ltd. (The albums were originally released by FatCat.)
Check out CHVRCHES’ new 2022 North American tour dates

10 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s. During their set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, the band performed their track ‘Asking For A Friend’ from 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’ and then teamed up with Smith for a world exclusive live premiere of ‘How Not To Drown’. To cap the set off, they joined Smith in covering Cure classic ‘Just Like Heaven’.
Dave Shares Video for New Song “Starlight”: Watch

Dave has released a self-produced new song called “Starlight” that sees him rapping atop a hummed rendition of the 1954 staple “Fly Me to the Moon.” The single comes with a music video directed by directed by Dave and Nathan Tettey. Check it out below. Last...
Regards to the End

Midway through Regards to the End, composer Emily Wells zooms in on a hand scattering grass seed. The image is summoned with a whisper, rustling against soft piano on the lullaby “David’s Got a Problem.” “Throw a little grass out,” she sings in a hazy drawl. “Then go lie among the weeds.” The line nods to late multimedia artist David Wojnarowicz, who used to wander Manhattan’s piers planting abstract meadows in this manner. Wells cites a 1983 photo of Wojnarowicz as inspiration; he lies back in a dilapidated building carpeted with fresh green turf, peeled paint and graffiti splashed against the walls. It’s an instant metaphor: beauty extracted from waste, organic versus manmade matter, the ultimate supremacy of nature. Wells was interested in all of these themes as she wrote Regards to the End, the New York-based polymath’s latest work of textured orchestral pop.
Underground Rap Hero Fly Anakin Demands Respect

Wandering around a massive Baptist church in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, Fly Anakin wonders if it would be messed up to roll a joint. On one hand, he figures, if the tiny upside-down cross tattooed under his left eye didn’t get him struck down by the Lord as soon as he walked through the doors, then a little weed won’t hurt. Then again, the 27-year-old was once an avid churchgoer while growing up in Richmond, Virginia—though he’s quick to mention that he was forced into it by his mom (who only went to please his grandmother). As a teenager, a couple of acid trips led to the realization that organized religion wasn’t for him. But he still looks uncomfortable as he sprinkles weed into the papers on top of a keyboard in the church’s music room. In the end, wary of testing a higher power, he ventures into the winter chill to smoke.
Animal Collective Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Animal Collective have announced a new set of U.S. tour dates in support of their latest LP Time Skiffs. The newly announce shows take place in May and June and are followed by appearance at Seattle’s Day In Day Out Fest in August. Check out the full list of dates below.
Nilüfer Yanya Shares New Song “The Dealer”: Listen

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new single from her forthcoming album Painless. It’s called “The Dealer,” and you can check it out below. “When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and the cyclical nature of the seasons,” Yanya said of her new single in a press release. “I find it interesting how we attach certain memories and feelings to different seasons and tend to revisit them time and time again, yet our lives move in a more linear motion and even when we feel like we are going back we never really get to go back anywhere. Musically speaking it’s a bit more playful and relaxed.”
There In Spirit

Consistency and longevity have become the defining traits of Queens-native Homeboy Sandman, whose first EP turns 15 years old this month. Though nowhere near as verbose as his regular collaborator Aesop Rock, he’s almost as prolific, with a consistent stream of albums and mixtapes under his belt, as well as full-length collaborations with the likes of Blu and Quelle Chris. His latest album There In Spirit, produced entirely by Detroit beatsmith and emcee Illingsworth, is more condensed than his previous solo records: It plays like an unassuming notebook more than a full-fledged piece of art.
