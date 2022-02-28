Poliça Announce North American Tour, Share New Song “Rotting”: Listen

Wandering around a massive Baptist church in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, Fly Anakin wonders if it would be messed up to roll a joint. On one hand, he figures, if the tiny upside-down cross tattooed under his left eye didn’t get him struck down by the Lord as soon as he walked through the doors, then a little weed won’t hurt. Then again, the 27-year-old was once an avid churchgoer while growing up in Richmond, Virginia—though he’s quick to mention that he was forced into it by his mom (who only went to please his grandmother). As a teenager, a couple of acid trips led to the realization that organized religion wasn’t for him. But he still looks uncomfortable as he sprinkles weed into the papers on top of a keyboard in the church’s music room. In the end, wary of testing a higher power, he ventures into the winter chill to smoke.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO