Public Health

FEMA: Make Sure To Social Distance In Case Of Nuclear Attack [OPINION]

By Dave Overlund
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With tensions rising in Ukraine, fears of a nuclear war being reignited around the world. The United States' Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking people to socially distance and mask up in case of a nuclear attack. The agency's advice for surviving a nuclear attack includes getting inside to...

