PARMA, Ohio -- A world away from its birthplace in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America rehearsed at St. Andrews Church in Parma on Saturday. Three dozen male singers bellowed in Ukrainian, driven by the striking sound of an almost mythical instrument called the bandura; nine of them, to be exact. At first sight, the bandura looks like a cross between a lute and a guitar, with 60 strings across the front of its hollow wooden body.

PARMA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO