WACO, Texas — Three men in were awarded for their bravery by the Waco Police Department on Friday after they helped catch an armed robbery suspect last year. On Dec. 15, 2021, Waco PD got a call about a robbery that happened in the 600 block of S. 18th Street. While police were on their way, the three men also heard what happened, police said.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO