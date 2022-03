SAN JOSE, CA -- Oh what might have been. The Columbus Crew had three points in their back pocket but they couldn't cash em in. Francisco Calvo's second goal of the match six minutes into stoppage time rallied short-handed San Jose to a stunning 3-3 draw with the visiting Columbus Crew on Saturday. Calvo scored a header off a corner kick after pulling the Earthquakes (0-1-1, 1 point) within 3-2 when he scored in the 84th minute. Lucas Zelarayan scored twice for the Crew (1-0-1, 4 points).

