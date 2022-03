Wes Welker was an underdog wide receiver who had a very good NFL career. Now he is coaching the Miami Dolphins and he should have some input. Welker doesn’t have a big coaching resume and I often wonder if he can be a quality coach for a team like the Dolphins who has a first time head coach and a first time offensive coordinator. Welker has his work cut out for him and it might be worse than we think…or maybe better.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO