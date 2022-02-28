ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What to know about the ‘house on fire’ UN climate report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an...

Opelika-Auburn News

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday that if human-caused global warming isn't limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways, with some being "potentially irreversible." Today's children who may still be alive in the year 2100 are going to experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming over today's heat. But if temperatures increase nearly 2 more degrees Celsius from now (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) they would feel five times the floods, storms, drought and heatwaves, according to the collection of scientists at the IPCC. Already at least 3.3 billion people's daily lives "are highly vulnerable to climate change" and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report says. Large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather extremes. And the world's poor are being hit by far the hardest, it says. More people are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming, the report says.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Analysis-Who Pays? UN Climate Report Reignites Global Fight For Compensation

With this week's U.N. climate science report laying bare the staggering economic costs and losses already faced from climate change, an inevitable question arises: who should pay?. Within U.N. climate negotiations, "loss and damage" refers to the costs countries are incurring from climate-related impacts and disasters - costs that disproportionately...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN — (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world's population already faces significant risk from global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

A landmark UN report said Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come. Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heatwaves and megastorms, water shortages, reduced crop yields -- all are measurably worse due to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. In the last year alone, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four continents. Such events will accelerate in coming decades even if the fossil fuel pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the 195-nation IPCC warned.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

New UN report set to paint stark picture of impacts of climate change

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sets out climate impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities. A new UN science report is set to send what may be the starkest warning yet about the impacts of climate change on people and the planet. The assessment is the second in...
ENVIRONMENT

