ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

India Ships Record Wheat As Ukraine Crisis Upends Bulk Trade

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Pratik Parija (Bloomberg) India is set to benefit from the shifts in global wheat trade as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves a vital source of supply hanging in balance. The uncertainty caused by the war means that importing nations will be looking...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ships#Wheat#Indian#Asian#European
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
CNBC

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom. The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted," adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point. Authorities did not provide further details...
MILITARY
WPMI

China picks a side in Russia-Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (TND) — Nations are taking sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China appears to have chosen the one most beneficial to its geopolitical goals. This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans to carry out a “special military operation” in Eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have confirmed they are being attacked by Russian forces on multiple fronts. Casualties have reportedly already begun to occur.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Ukrainian sailor sinks Russian boss’s £5.8m luxury superyacht in Spain before accusing him of selling weapons to Putin

A UKRAINIAN sailor sunk his Russian boss' £5.8m luxury superyacht in Spain before accusing him of selling weapons to Vladimir Putin. The yacht, named the Lady Anastasia, is owned by businessman Alexander Mijeev. Mijeev took over Rostec, a Russian state-owned weapons supplier, in 2016. The Ukrainian sailor, identified as...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy