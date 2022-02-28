ISP: Drunk driver clocked at over 100 miles-per-hour in southwestern Indiana

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A routine patrol in southern Indiana turned exciting for one Indiana State Police trooper when he clocked someone going 109 miles-per-hour along U.S. 41.

The black 2021 Kia was spotted just south of Fort Branch in southwestern Indiana and kept going for three miles after the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens. It finally stopped partially in the roadway near County Road 1200 South.

Edgar Quinones Martinez, 25, of Birmingham, Ala., was behind the wheel of the Kia, according to police. He also smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

Further investigation revealed his blood-alcohol-content at .15 percent, police said in a media release. He was arrested on misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

