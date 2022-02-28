ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

ISP: Drunk driver clocked at over 100 miles-per-hour in southwestern Indiana

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX3J9_0eRGaeAs00

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A routine patrol in southern Indiana turned exciting for one Indiana State Police trooper when he clocked someone going 109 miles-per-hour along U.S. 41.

The black 2021 Kia was spotted just south of Fort Branch in southwestern Indiana and kept going for three miles after the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens. It finally stopped partially in the roadway near County Road 1200 South.

Drunk driver tops 100-miles-per-hour on Interstate 65

Edgar Quinones Martinez, 25, of Birmingham, Ala., was behind the wheel of the Kia, according to police. He also smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

Further investigation revealed his blood-alcohol-content at .15 percent, police said in a media release. He was arrested on misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

People gather on Fort Wayne overpasses to support trucker convoy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People gathered on Fort Wayne overpasses Saturday afternoon waving flags and cheering in support of a trucker convoy passing beneath them on I-69. Groups of people gathered on several Fort Wayne overpasses including Bass Road where more than a dozen supporters met around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. It’s not clear how […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Branch, IN
Fort Branch, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE 15

ISP: Louisville Man tried to hide fentanyl and meth

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – He didn’t bother trying to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have, which led to his arrest on a misdemeanor count in the first place. And the fentanyl and meth he did try to hide were found by jail officers, which led to felony charges for a Louisville, Kentucky […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Indiana#Isp#Indiana State Police#Southern Indiana#Birmingham#Kia
WANE 15

Crews battle big house fire in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters were called to a big house fire off Union Chapel Road in northwest Allen County Thursday night. Neighbors said the giant plume of smoke could be seen blocks away. The call came in around 7 p.m for a home in the 12900-block of Passerine Boulevard. That’s in the Eagle […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WANE 15

3/4 Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Aidan Lambert (4A), Concordia’s Ajani Washington (3A), Central Noble’s Connor Essegian (2A), and Antwerp’s Carson Altimus (Ohio) took home Peter Franklin Jeweler “Gem of the Night” honors on the final Highlight Zone show of the season!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

The best new and used cars for commuting

A commuter car is a vehicle that has a special mission. Unlike a family car, sports car, or a vehicle you intend to use primarily for fun, a commuter car has one goal - to make your commute as comfortable and trouble-free as possible.
CARS
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy