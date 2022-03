It's likely you were having a leisurely Sunday evening, perhaps watching some TV, cooking some dinner, or out for a stroll on what seemed to be a mundane winter evening in Maine. But sometime between 5:10pm-6:20pm, about half the state received a startling alert on their cell phones. You wouldn't be human if that odd, completely out-of-place noise left a pit in your stomach. Thankfully, the alert was sent by the National Weather Service. It warned of an impending snow squall that could be dangerous. Collectively, the people of Maine exhaled.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO