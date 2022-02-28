ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bight-sized sale rakes in more than $4B

By MARIE J. FRENCH, RY RIVARD
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back at what you may have missed last week. FOUR BILLION DOLLAR BIGHT — POLITICO’s Marie J. French: The first offshore wind...

Bidding tops $3.3 billion in New York Bight wind lease sale

The biggest U.S. offshore wind energy lease sale ever will continue Friday, after two days of steadily escalating bids that topped at $3.3 billion with no clear winners at 6 p.m. Thursday. After 46 rounds of bidding that began at 9 a.m. Feb. 23, the most-sought of six lease tracts...
