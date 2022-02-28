A bight-sized sale rakes in more than $4B

UKRAINIAN U.N. AMBASSADOR DENIES ADDING PR HELP: In Wednesday’s newsletter, we reported that Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, had accepted speechwriting support from the crisis communications and political consulting firm SKDKnickerbocker. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, however, Kyslytsya denied that he or his staff had hired or solicited PR or lobbying help amid a flood of outreach since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. Kyslytsya wrote that while the mission appreciated “the wave of offers to help us … from the bottom of our hearts,” his team “has never hired or approached any PR or lobbyists either in the US or abroad.”

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO