Marigold Hotel is up for sale

By tmurry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON – Fresh on the heels of news that the old Knights Inn in Pendleton has a new owner that is busy refurbishing the motel, there’s news that there could be interest in another property. Pendleton Development...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 3

