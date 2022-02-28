Marigold Hotel is up for sale

PENDLETON – Fresh on the heels of news that the old Knights Inn in Pendleton has a new owner that is busy refurbishing the motel, there’s news that there could be interest in another property. Pendleton Development...
Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
The Boise area housing market continues to be unstoppable. After a brief traditional slowdown due to the winter season. It appears that home prices are rising once again in the Treasure Valley. The housing crisis has trickled into the rental market, where renters have seen their rents rise at record...
Meet Garrett Thiemens. Garrett grew up in Spokane and went to college at WSU, where he was the mascot 'Butch.' After college, he was 'Blitz' for the Seahawks and the game day organizer. Garrett now lives in Richland with his wife Ariana and two little girls, Emmalea and Ella. Some might say it takes a special person to have the personality and energy to be a mascot, and knowing Garrett I would say those assumptions are correct!
FARGO — Fargo’s Hotel Donaldson is up for sale. The iconic building at the corner of First Avenue North and Broadway has been listed for $3,980,000 on the online commercial real estate website LoopNet. The 22,256-square-foot structure includes a 17-suite luxury hotel, with two ground floor restaurants, a...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While gyms may have reopened after a turbulent two years, working out at home is still the preferred option for many people—myself included. Virtual fitness apps have enabled people to take part in a quality exercise class from the comfort of their own living rooms, changing the way that we think about working out. Allowing you to train on the go with just a tap of your phone, long gone is the need for an expensive gym membership.
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- An iconic store, in the heart of Kennebunk's lower village, is up for sale. H.B. Provisions was a favorite of the late President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara. They loved going there to talk with people. The old-fashioned general store, with its cafe, bakery and...
Online: Experts weigh in on earwigs and container tricks. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners continue their monthly series of Veggie Happenings discussions on Tuesday, with the Master Gardeners Food Specialists group sharing tips on container gardening, how to deal with earwigs and what type of row cover to use. As a bonus, the Master Food Preservers will show how to make quick refrigerator pickles from your garden. A question-and-answer period will follow. Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. To register, go to bit.ly/3Gvz1VA or visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To contact the Master Gardener information desk, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.
BELLEFONTE — There’s a historic Bellefonte building on the market. Bellefonte Borough has hopes of giving new life to the Bellefonte Armory, which has sat vacant for more than a decade. According to borough manager Ralph Stewart, the borough has been looking to move the Armory for some time now.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you were in Downtown Charleston on Mar. 5, you probably saw some unicorns and no, you weren’t imagining it. It was all a part of “Celtic Calling,” an event that celebrates Celtic art, culture and traditions. It had traditional dancing, bagpipes and children’s activities. This year, they were also attempting […]
