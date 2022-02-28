Flyaway to See Olivia Rodrigo In San Francisco

El Paso was going crazy when the crew from Jersey Shore showed up in a private plane yesterday afternoon. There were social media posts about them coming into town complete with an MTV camera crew and looking totally in character. Mike Sorrentino, La Snooki, Deena Cortese, and Vincent Guadagnino, all the crew is here so why are they in the Sun City? Is it because we have superior Gym, Tan, Laundry services? Were they a couple of days late for Taco Tuesday? Did they want to catch one of El Paso's famous sunsets? It could have been any one of those things but actually, they are here to support one of their own.

